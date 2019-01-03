Joel Showalter, 36, of Rockwell passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Joel Showalter will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street East in Rockwell, Iowa with Father John Gossman and Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating. Burial will follow at Rockwell Cemetery in Rockwell.

Visitation for Joel will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday morning.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839