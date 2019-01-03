Growth Looks Promising in Forest City

With unemployment numbers around 2.4% and the lowest throughout the entire United States, there would seem to be a problem for those here in the area, who are unemployed, to find work. The exact opposite is true in most cases. In fact, there are too few candidates for various area unfilled positions. Area industries such as Winnebago Industries, 3M, Serta, and contracting companies are taking applications for present and future employment.

In the present market, companies are competing with each other for quality employees. Now the market may get even more competitive. According to Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu, 2019 is looking very promising.

If the belief is true, this will bode well not just for the business and industry markets, but also for the area housing markets too. Bilyeu agreed.

Forest City has already made strides in providing affordable housing with a new apartment complex. Cities like Garner are making plans to follow suit.