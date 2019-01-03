Grassleys’ Committee to Consider Barr Nomination

Outgoing Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and anticipated incoming Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina today announced that the committee will convene a hearing on January 15 and 16 in room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building to consider the nomination of William P. Barr to serve as Attorney General of the United States. Details on the hearing will be included in a forthcoming notice of official committee business.

The hearings for the five most recent Attorneys General lasted one to two days each. Mr. Barr will receive the same fair and thorough vetting process as the last five nominees to be Attorney General.