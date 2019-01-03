Forest City Student throws 300 bowling game using a donated ball

The record for youngest bowler to throw a 300 in Forest City was recently set, as Eli Johnson lowered the bar, while using a donated ball. Eli, a 17 year old senior at Forest City High School, was looking at getting a different ball to use for bowling. Eli tried to order a new ball, but the one he really wanted was discontinuted. Meanwhile retired Forest City teacher Joe Tillman got a new ball, and didn’t have room for his old ball anymore. After a conversation with Shawn Torgerson of the Super Bowl, Tillman donated it to the High School program for use. Eli, needing a ball, was trying it out, and in practice on December 11th, he threw his first 300 game. Johnson is the youngest person to throw a 300 game at the Super Bowl. The old record was held by Waldorf senior Roger Harford, who threw one last year. Johnson is the son of Eric and Erin Johnson, and will follow in his father’s footsteps joining the Navy after high school.