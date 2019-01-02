Caleb Bacon is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 2, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JANUARY 2 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Lake Mills High School. Caleb Bacon helped the Bulldog Boys basketball team go into the break at 7-1. Tuesday, December 18th, Caleb had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 82-38 win over North Union, then Friday the 21st, he had 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots in a 68-27 win over North Iowa. Congratulations to Lake Mills sophomore Caleb Bacon, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills Wrestling; Chandler Redenius, West Hancock Wrestling; Landon Dalbeck, GHV Boys Basketball;