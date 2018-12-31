Forest City – Ronald “Rod” LeRoy Hanson, 80 of Forest City died peacefully Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center – Des Moines, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Miller, Iowa, physical address, 1985 290th St., Garner, IA 50438 with Lay Minister Rose Visser officiating.

Visitation will be held 3:00 – 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Faith Lutheran Church in Miller.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com