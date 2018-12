Phyliss Zwiefel, 92, of Titonka passed away Saturday at the Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Titonka.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka is handling services. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.