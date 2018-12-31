Mary Jean Steenblock, Beck, Hinders, Age 72; born to Peter and Fannie Decker Steenblock at Belmond, Iowa on September 2, 1946. Mary attended Belmond Community Schools. She passed away at Oelwein, Iowa, under the care of her family and Cedar Valley Hospice on December 18, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond, IA. Pastor Orville Wiemann will be officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow a luncheon in Belmond at the Reinbeck Cemetery, in Reinbeck, IA, where Mary will be laid to rest next to her first husband Arnold Beck who preceded her in death in 1973.

During her life she enjoyed times with family, camping trips, fishing excursions, listening and singing along with classic country music, cooking and baking, and the companionship of her dogs Lucky and Sugar.

She is survived by 3 daughters and their children: Diana Jean Beck and her daughter CoreyAnn Hall; Regina Sue Van Deest and husband Paul, Wichita, Kansas, and their children: Nick, Reed, and Paige Van Deest; and Rana Lynn and her children: Aaron, Nakota, Samantha, and Tabitha Conrad.

She has 3 surviving sisters: DeLores Elaine, Mrs. Orville Wiemann, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Joyce Marie Austin, Garner, Iowa, Jeanice Kay Krug, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

She has 2 surviving brothers: Darrell, wife Jackie, Steenblock, Ankeny, Iowa, Marvin Lee Steenblock, Des Moines, Iowa.

She has been preceded in death by her husbands, Arnold Beck and Roger Hinders, and numerous brothers and sisters, and a grandson Marc Brander. In addition to the above surviving family members she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as step children from her marriage to Roger at her passing.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474