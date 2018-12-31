Joel Back age 70 died on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his home in Lake Mills.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Inurnment will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

A memorial visitation will be on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221