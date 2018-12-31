Emil Junior Damm, 89 of Forest City, died peacefully, Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery, rural Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes gifts to be given to the Hospice of North Iowa or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.

