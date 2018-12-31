Dorothy Henderson, 86, of Britt, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Dorothy Henderson will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene, 195 2nd Street Southwest in Britt, with Pastor Chris Burrell officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Dorothy will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839