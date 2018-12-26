Virginia Mary Kamp, 76 of Forest City, Iowa died Saturday, December 22, 2018 the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with the Rev. Arthur J. Zewert Jr., Spiritual Care Counseler of Hospice of North Iowa officiating.

A gathering will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday.

Family inurnment will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name in care of her family.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com