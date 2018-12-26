O’Dell Sentenced on Multiple Counts

Aubrey O’Dell of Forest City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Gathering Where Controlled Substances Unlawfully Used,” a class D felony; and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on December 17, 2017. For Count 1, O’Dell was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. For Count 3, O’Dell was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. O’Dell was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations as a term of probation.

O’Dell was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.