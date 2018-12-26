Mary Jeann Batham, 74, of Garner passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A memorial service and mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 29th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Jim Dubert officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Mary Jeann Batham, the daughter of Elmer and Rose (Hejlik) Urich, was born January 11, 1944 in Mason City. She graduated from Garner High School in 1961 and the University of Iowa in 1964. Mary Jeann was employed by Pan American Airlines a few years as a travel agent specializing in foreign travel arrangements. She then set up her own travel agency called Aardvark Travel Agency and earned her M.B.A. She promoted the island of St. Kitts and earned the respect of the hotel and airline industry, being named an ambassador by the island. Mary Jeann later moved her travel agency to Garner from Chicago. After selling her business, she became very active in Garner community activities. She was very proud of her Czech heritage and was a very compassionate and caring person. Mary Jeann loved her four furry cats, Barney, Frosty, Mango and Coco. She was also an avid and passionate gardener.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and volunteered in several community organizations.

Mary Jeann is survived by two brothers, Vernon Urich and his former wife, Joan, of Tucson, AZ and Gary (Sharon) Urich of Iowa City; nieces and nephews, Susan Urich (Brian McCaslin) of Libertyville, IL, Ann Urich of Peoria, AZ, Vernon Urich, Jr. of Surprise, AZ, David Urich of Solano Beach, CA, Jill (Tim) Neill of Auburn, MA, Wendy (Steve) Juhlin of Fort Collins, CO and J.J. (Kristi) Urich of Swisher, IA; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Joseph Urich.