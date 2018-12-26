James Guilty on Multiple Counts

Ashton James of Delavan, MN, pled guilty to Count 2 “Carrying Weapons,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 8, 2017. For Count 2, James was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. James was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 3, James was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. James was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. James was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.