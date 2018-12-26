Hancock County Board to Meet This Morning

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with an emphasis on drainage. The board will first consider and possibly approve a change order for Drainage District 3 and 4, Lateral 4 Main Open Ditch. The project was a clean out of the drainage ditch.done by A1 Excavating and Drainage.

A second change order will be considered for Drainage District 130 Main Open Ditch which underwent several repairs done by Ingraham Construction. The board must also consider signing a contract for work to be done by Cory Juergens Construction on Drainage District 114.

The board will then hear from Randy Hiscocks on two budget requests. These involve money for the Britt Draft Horse Association and for the Hancock County Agricultural Society.

The meeting will take place in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.