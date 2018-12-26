Griffin Guilty of Possession

Eric Griffin of Northwood, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 25, 2018. For Count 1, Griffin was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 2, Griffin was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Griffin was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.