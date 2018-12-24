Lake Mills Library Brings Back Food Program

The Winter Fun and Food Program is coming back to the Lake Mills Public Library. It is a program with a free lunch and an hour long program. The program is for both teens and children which begins at 11:30 with lunch, then ah hour long activity to follow at 12:30pm. Organizers caution that menus may change during the scheduled days, but will always include a main dish, fruit or vegetable, a snack, and milk.

On Wednesday, the day will have hot dogs along with a Breakout Box and STEM activities. On Thursday this week there will be White Chicken Chili with Slime activities. On Friday, tacos in a bag are planned along with LEGO activities.

During the following week, sack lunches will be available on Monday and Wednesday. The library will be closed on Tuesday, January 1st.

There is no cost to participate and no need to register.