Eagle Grove’s Smith to Depart as Governor Reynolds Press Secretary

Brenna Smith, press secretary to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, announced on Friday her departure from the governor’s office to pursue opportunities outside state government.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside Iowa’s first female governor, one of the most hard-working and inspiring individuals I know,” Smith said. “Gov. Reynolds loves our state and is dedicated to seeing the lives of all Iowans improve.”

“Brenna left a comfortable job in the media to join my team during our state’s historic transition of power,” Gov. Reynolds said. “It was important to me to bring on a journalist to serve in this role. Just like in news, life in a governor’s office can be unpredictable, and Brenna was ready and willing to take on the challenge. I am thankful for her service to my office and our state, and I wish her well as she continues her successful career in the private sector.”

Smith entered the governor’s office in May 2017, right as Gov. Reynolds took office. Previously, she worked as a TV news producer at stations in Des Moines and South Carolina. Smith is an Eagle Grove native and currently lives in West Des Moines. Her last day in the governor’s office will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019.