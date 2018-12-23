Ernst Questions the VA on “Lackluster Performance” in Suicide Prevention Outreach

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a combat veteran, is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide answers for the agency’s lackluster performance when it comes to suicide prevention outreach.

In a letter to VA Secretary Wilkie, Senator Ernst writes, “With approximately 20 veteran suicides every day in the United States, this lack of outreach is simply unacceptable…I am profoundly disappointed to learn that the VA has fallen short in fulfilling this responsibility. We can and must do better for our veterans.”

This letter follows a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report detailing a decrease in suicide prevention outreach services at the VA. The outreach fell from 339 in 2016 to 157 in 2017, and through October 2018, there were only 47 outreach efforts. The VA was appropriated $1.7 million for suicide prevention outreach, but has only used around eight percent of their allotment.

Ernst asked Secretary Wilkie to respond to the following questions: