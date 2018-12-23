Christensen Pleads Guilty to Prescription Drug Possession

Meagan Christensen, of Mason City, pled guilty to “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on February 15, 2018. Christensen was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Christensen was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Christensen also pled guilty to “Possession of Paraphernalia,” a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.