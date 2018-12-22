NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Relaxed Fishing Regulations Extended at Elm and Morse Lakes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended the relaxed fishing regulations at Elm and Morse Lakes in Wright County until December 1, 2019.

Elm and Morse Lakes are being renovated to remove abundant common carp and bullhead populations and improve the water quality and habitat in each lake.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Elm and Morse Lakes. Any number of poles will be allowed, but anglers must remain in site of these lines. Trot lines and nets will be allowed (name and address must be attached if left unattended).

Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances will not be allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

Both lakes will be restocked with yellow perch, northern pike, largemouth bass and bluegill in the spring of 2020.