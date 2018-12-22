Hofbauer Retires From the Conservation Board

Rick Hofbauer of Buffalo Center has retired from the Winnebago County Conservation Board and attended his last board meeting on December 10th. Rick served on the Board for 26 years, since January of 1993. During his tenure, the WCCB acquired new wildlife areas, developed two shooting ranges, renovated and opened up the Lake Catherine Cabin, upgraded the Thorpe Park campground, and began the development of a new environmental education center.

The Board thanked Rick for his many years of service to the Board and for his dedication to conservation here in Winnebago County.