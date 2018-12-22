Ernst on the 2018 Farm Bill Signed Into Law

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) worked to get the 2018 Farm Bill, which was signed into law Thursday by President Trump, across the finish line and to secure key provisions that will boost Iowa’s agriculture industry.

“The 2018 Farm Bill was a must-do and a big-win for Iowa. The 2018 Farm Bill will strengthen conservation programs, provide critical mental health support to the agriculture community, support our nation’s dairy farmers and maintain a robust crop insurance program,” said Senator Ernst, a member of the 2018 Farm Bill Conference Committee.

This Farm Bill, along with the senator’s efforts, are receiving praise from across the state:

David Trowbridge, president, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association: “The Farm Bill offers crucial certainty for Iowa’s cattle producers and farmers. We are encouraged to see ICA’s priorities addressed, including authorization and funding of a Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine bank, investment in trade promotion and market access, and reauthorization of key conservation programs. Iowa’s cattlemen appreciate the hard work of Congress, especially our own Senator Joni Ernst, to get the Farm Bill over the finish line before the holidays.”

Curt Mether, president, Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA): “Iowa Corn welcomes the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill before the start of the new year. ICGA is pleased to see there were no cuts to the current crop insurance program and a continuation of the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) … All of these programs are crucial to the success of Iowa’s corn growers and we thank our grower members for your efforts in urging lawmakers to reach a deal before the New Year.”

Mike Naig, secretary, Iowa Department of Agriculture: “A new five-year Farm Bill will provide needed certainty and predictability for farmers in what has been a very volatile and challenging time. I commend the efforts by leaders in both the House and Senate, including Sen. Ernst who was a conferee, to finalize the agreement and get it passed.”

Craig Hill, president, Iowa Farm Bureau: “We are thankful both the U.S. House and Senate have moved forward with a comprehensive farm bill with strong provisions supporting agriculture, including the reauthorization of critical crop insurance programs, environmental stewardship programs, and Title One provisions that are key to sustainable family farms…We are confident the programs in the new farm bill will help facilitate new market opportunities and provide farmers the tools needed to manage risk.”

Gregg Hora, president, Iowa Pork Producers Association: “The Iowa Pork Producers Association applauds Congress on passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. This bill provides guaranteed funding for foreign animal disease prevention and efforts that will help U.S. pig farmers be prepared should an outbreak take place. Iowa pig farmers take much pride in producing safe, affordable protein for consumers in Iowa, the U.S. and around the world. We are thankful for all the hard work Iowa’s Congressional delegation has put toward this effort…”

Lindsay Greiner, president, Iowa Soybean Association: “Iowa soybean farmers congratulate members of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees and the Farm Bill Conference Committee for passing a new farm bill. We also recognize Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst for her leadership on the conference committee in helping craft this important legislation.”

Mitch Schulte, executive director, Iowa State Dairy Association: “The Iowa State Dairy Association (ISDA) thanks the House and the Senate for passing a farm bill that includes much needed reforms to dairy programs that will boost producer incomes in a tough economic environment…It is critical for our dairy industry and our representatives to work together during these difficult times. The ISDA thanks Senator Joni Ernst along with the House and Senate for passing a Farm Bill that will have a positive impact on the dairy industry.”