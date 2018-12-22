Belmond-Klemme Schools May Get a New Look

The Belmond-Klemme School Board has voted to have architect Ed Wineinger draft the specification to bid the project of remodeling the high school hallways. The project calls for new tile on all walls, new lockers, and a new color scheme. Superintendent Dan Frazier likes the idea and said it would be good for the educational setting in the school.

The board is favoring doing the project in two phases with the first phase, the hallway renovations, set for the summer of 2019. The board is considering a building addition, expanding the commons with learning centers and expanding the office to include adult restrooms for the summer of 2020.

Final specifications will come before the school board for approval at their February 21 meeting.