Jobless Rate Stays at 2.9% in the Area

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.4 percent in November. The state’s jobless rate was 2.9 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent in November.

“Iowa’s November jobs report continues to reflect the powerful opportunities that exist in our state,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “More Iowans are working today than at any other time in history and that presents both opportunities and challenges for our citizens. The opportunity for meaningful employment exists now more than ever for all Iowans. The challenge is building our skilled workforce at a rate that matches our growth. IowaWORKS Centers around the state can help meet both, and we do so every day. Whether you are a job seeker looking for a new career or upskilling opportunity or you are an employer needing workforce solutions, we can help. The IowaWORKS team is dedicated to helping power all possibilities.”

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 40,600 in November from 41,200 in October. The current estimate is 8,600 lower than the year ago level of 49,200.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,648,900 in November. This figure was 1,900 higher than October and 23,300 higher than one year ago.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment