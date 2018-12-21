Winnebago’s RV and Fill the Boat Drive Contributes 268,000 Meals

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is proud to contribute 268,640 meals to our hometown communities through Fill-the-RV and Fill-the-Boat Food Drives organized by Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft employee volunteers across the country. The enterprise food and funds drive is an example of Winnebago Industries’ goal to mobilize our people to meet community needs.

“Hunger impacts people in communities, large and small. Our employees recognized this common need, across our communities, and came together to help feed families this holiday season,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries General Counsel and head of corporate responsibility. “Strong community partnerships and engaged employee volunteers are essential to Winnebago Industries living our purpose.”

Community GO Teams, led by and comprised of Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft employee volunteers, championed the drive within the company. These teams engage their colleagues, foster connections and learning, and inspire action within the communities we call home.

“Our goal was 60,000 meals for the first Fill-the-RV and Fill-the-Boat Food Drive,” said Nina Greiman, Winnebago engineer and Community GO Team co-chair. “We were overwhelmed by our coworkers’ generosity and creativity. Including a dollar-per-pound match from the Winnebago Industries Foundation, we quadrupled our goal, contributing 268,640 meals. Most importantly, we hope this food provides some peace of mind to our neighbors who may otherwise struggle with hunger.”

Through community engagement and nonprofit partnerships, Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation seek to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in need, and support our people to build strong communities where we work, live and explore. Our community investments focus on three impact areas: outdoors, access and community.