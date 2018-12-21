Thursday Area Scores

Girls Basketball Scores:

Crestwood 62, Forest City 49

Humboldt 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50

Saint Ansgar 69, Hampton-Dumont 65

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Clear Lake 53

Mason City 69, Marshalltown 27

Boys Basketball Scores:

Forest City defeated Crestwood in a non-conference game on Thursday 45-34. Noah Miller led the Indians with 16 points and Micah Lambert added 11.

Other Thursday Scores:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, Humboldt 63

Saint Ansgar 67, Hampton-Dumont 29

Marshalltown 79, Mason City 67

Wrestling Scores

West Hancock 61 Belmond-Klemme 15

West Hancock 53 Northwood-Kensett 21

Lake Mills 60 Belmond-Klemme 21

Lake Mills 67 Northwood-Kensett 9

Lake Mills 46 West Hancock 21