Thursday Area Scores

Girls Basketball Scores:
Crestwood 62, Forest City 49
Humboldt 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50
Saint Ansgar 69, Hampton-Dumont 65
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Clear Lake 53
Mason City 69, Marshalltown 27
Boys Basketball Scores:
Forest City defeated Crestwood in a non-conference game on Thursday 45-34. Noah Miller led the Indians with 16 points and Micah Lambert added 11.
Other Thursday Scores:
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, Humboldt 63
Saint Ansgar 67, Hampton-Dumont 29
Marshalltown 79, Mason City 67
Wrestling Scores
West Hancock 61 Belmond-Klemme 15
West Hancock 53 Northwood-Kensett 21
Lake Mills 60 Belmond-Klemme 21
Lake Mills 67 Northwood-Kensett 9
Lake Mills 46 West Hancock 21