Joni Ernst on Incentives and Victories – 2018

From her efforts to secure $117 million in federal funding for the Cedar Rapids flood mitigation project to successfully getting E15 year-round to watching the President of the United States sign the VA MISSION Act into law, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) spent 2018 fighting for Iowa.

“2018 was one for the books! I worked hard, day-in and day-out to deliver real solutions to Iowa. While it is hard to narrow down the year’s work into a few words, watching the VA MISSION Act – bipartisan legislation that improves veterans’ access to health care services – signed into law was one of my proudest moments as a U.S. Senator,” said Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Senator Joni Ernst’s Top 2018 Accomplishments:

ü Cedar Rapids: Secured $117 million in federal funds for Cedar Rapids flood mitigation.

ü Regulatory Reforms: Held EPA to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to provide E15 year-round, as well as repealing and replacing the 2015 “waters of the United States rule” (WOTUS).

ü National Security: As a member of the conference committee, she secured a number of provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that help bolster our nation’s security and support our military.

ü Trade Deals: Pushed the administration to open up new markets and finalize trade deals, including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and theU.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement to ensure the success of Iowa and America’s agricultural economy.

ü Historic Opioid Legislation: Supported and helped pass historic opioid legislation that included her Access to Increased Drug Disposal Act, which will increase participation in federal prescription drug take-back programs, and her Education Disposal of Unused Opioid Act, which requires Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug plans to provide information on safe disposals.

ü Making ‘em Squeal: Successfully pushed Senate Leadership to cancel August “recess” and stay in session to work on our nation’s budget and spending bills.

ü Supporting Veterans: Helped secure final passage of the VA MISSION Act, a bipartisan bill signed by President Trump that included Senator Ernst’s bipartisan VETS Act, which will finally allow our rural or homebound veterans in Iowa, and across the U.S., to receive necessary care from the comfort of their homes.

ü Zero Tolerance on Sexual Harassment: Ensured that members of Congress hold themselves to the same standards as the rest of the country, through Senate passage of an anti-sexual harassment bill, the bipartisan Congressional Accountability Act (CAA) of 1995 Reform Act.