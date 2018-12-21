Iowa’s Population Grows

The population of Iowa has grown by 109,273 people, or 3.6 percent, since 2010, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2018 estimated overall population of Iowa is now 3,156,145 people, ranking Iowa at 31st in the nation for size.

“Iowa’s increase in population since 2010 can be attributed by both positive natural change, or more births than deaths, as well as continued increases in international migration,” said Gary Krob, coordinator of the State Data Center. “All of this is pretty positive news considering Iowa grew at a faster rate than some of our neighboring states, including Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin.”

This marks the 31st year of slow but steady population growth for Iowa. International migration has brought 48,288 people to the state since 2010; however negative domestic migration has also occurred, with Iowa losing 21,825 people to other states during the same time frame.

The current estimated total population of the United States is now at 327,167,434; a growth of 6 percent since 2010. The fastest growing state since 2010 is Utah, with 14.4 percent growth. The state with the largest population goes to California, with an estimated 39,557,045 residents. Besides Illinois, two additional states have lost population since 2010: West Virginia with a decline of 47,169; and Connecticut, losing 1,482 people.

The new Iowa population estimates, rankings, charts and maps are available on the State Data Center’s website at www.iowadatacenter.org. The U.S. Census Bureau will release county and city totals, as well as state and county characteristics later in 2019.

The U.S. Census Bureau Population Estimates Program prepared the latest population estimates, based on administrative data for births and deaths and estimates of migration since the 2010 Census, in partnership with the Federal-State Cooperative Program for Population Estimates. The State Data Center at the State Library of Iowa is a member of the Federal-State Cooperative Program for Population Estimates.