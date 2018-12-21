Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Gregg Issue Statement on Farm Bill Signing

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg issued statements on Thursday following President Donald Trump’s signing of the farm bill in Washington, D.C.

“Our rural Iowa economy benefits from the certainty of a five-year farm bill, particularly an adequate safety net for farmers. I join in the celebration of the recently passed farm bill that President Trump signed into law today. I would especially like to thank Senator Ernst for the time and energy she put into this legislation as a conferee on the Conference Committee, as well as her work as chair of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy.

“This bipartisan legislation provides much-needed certainty to farmers as they continue their hard work of planning, preparing, planting and eventually harvesting each year’s crop. As we continue to work on the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, I am encouraged that the farm bill includes expanded funding opportunities to increase broadband connectivity throughout the state.”

—Gov. Kim Reynolds

“As we saw in the initial recommendations of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, one of the biggest challenges to broadband buildout in Iowa is funding. I would like to thank our federal counterparts for partnering with the states to encourage increased connectivity.”

—Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg