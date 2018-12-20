Multi-jurisdictional Theft Cases End in Arrest in Butler County

Police have made an arrest in what they believe to be over twenty different burglaries in the area. One of the burglaries tied to the case, involved the theft of four Iowa Lottery tickets from a Ventura Mart.

Police in Butler County arrested Jonathan Martin and charged him with three counts of misdemeanor burglary and felony third degree burglary in Butler County, four counts of Iowa Lottery theft, a felony third degree burglary in Cerro Gordo County, and other charges stemming from suspected involvement in burglaries in Floyd County.

The multi-jurisdictional investigation continues in the three counties who have filed charges. This includes the Clear Lake Police Department. More charges may be filed as Martin is held in the Floyd County .Jail