Harold Everett Book, 84 of Forest City, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his home in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday morning.

Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery, rural Forest City.

