Forest City’s Frazee Sent to Prison

Andrew Frazee of Forest City was sentenced to prison after three subsequent drug convictions. He plead guilty in the Winnebago County Court to felony possession of a controlled substance which was his third offense.

With his probation revoked from a 2017 conviction on another possession charge, a five year sentence was handed down which will be served concurrently with the revoked probation. The court did suspend $1500 in fines, but ordered him to pay court costs and $250 in surcharges.

Most recently, Frazee was involved in a routine traffic stop on April 20th where Forest City Police found methamphetamine in the car.