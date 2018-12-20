DNR Awards Over $234,000 in Grants to 100 Iowa Fire Departments

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forestry Section’s Fire Program, in cooperation with US Forest Service, has awarded $234,459 in 50% cost-sharing grants to 100 of Iowa’s rural fire departments to aid in their efforts in protecting Iowan’s and their property from wildfires.

The grants offer valuable funding assistance for wildfire suppression equipment, personal protective equipment, and communications equipment.

Among those who received the grants locally are the

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forestry Section’s Fire Program, in cooperation with US Forest Service, has awarded $234,459 in 50% cost-sharing grants to 100 of Iowa’s rural fire departments to aid in their efforts in protecting Iowan’s and their property from wildfires.

The grants offer valuable funding assistance for wildfire suppression equipment, personal protective equipment, and communications equipment.

The list of fire Departments locally who received grants were Belmond ($1,965), Buffalo Center ($3,500), Goodell ($2,363), Nora Springs ($611), and Saint Ansgar ($2,225),

The Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) program is authorized by the 1990 Farm Bill to provide financial, technical, and other assistance through state forestry agencies to organize, equip, and train small, local fire departments in rural communities with populations under 10,000 to prevent and suppress rural fires. Work contributes to healthy forests, forest stewardship, and sustainable economic development. VFA dollars may be used to fund multi-community/fire department projects such as mutual-aid communications networks.

The DNR reminds all fire departments of the importance of submitting Wildland Fire Reports whenever they respond to a wildland fire or provide assistance to a prescribed or controlled wildland fire. Wildland Fire reporting forms are available at www.iowadnr.gov/fire. Departments actively returning these reports receive priority points when the VFA grant applications are scored. These wildland fire reports are compiled locally and nationally and are reported to Congress