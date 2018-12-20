Britt Police Arrest a Webster City Man

Britt police made a stop on U. S. Highway 18 on Monday evening on a routine traffic stop. They searched the vehicle and discovered stolen items and drug paraphernalia.

Aric Dunn of Webster City was arrested after police found a stolen Ruger handgun, a stainless steel 1911 handgun, both loaded, a cutting knife, a glass drug pipe, a metal tray, and a bong.

Dunn has been formally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, 2nd and 3rd degree theft. He was transported to the Winnebago County Jail.