Wind Farm Groups To Agree to Secondary Road Improvements

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met with NexAir representatives on Tuesday to discuss future work to be done on turbines at various locations. Concerns were raised about secondary roads that may get damaged from heavy trucks and cranes used in the upgrades and repairs of the turbines. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders proposed an agreement that would compel the companies repairing and upgrading the turbines to pay for road repairs and improvements.

The Winnebago County Road Department cannot say at this point what secondary roads will be widened or repaired because construction plans have not been finalized or approved. The county must first get maps and specifics from NexAir before final approvals can be done by the Board of Supervisors and the road department.

The company did agree to repair any tile damages incurred during the repairs and upgrades.