Chett Helming is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for December 19, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK DECEMBER 19 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Chett Helming helped the Bulldogs go 2-0 last week. Tuesday, in a 96-27 win over Eagle Grove, Chett shot 12 of 14 from the floor, scoring 26 points, adding 3 rebound and 3 assists. Friday, in a 67-64 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Helming had 33 points and 6 rebounds. Congratulations to Lake Mills junior Chett Helming, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Micah Lambert, Forest City Boys Basketball; Tristan Yoder, Belmond-Klemme Boys Basketball; Amanda Chizek, West Hancock Girls Basketball;