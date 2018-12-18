Wooge is Excited for the Future of FCIS

A Forest City insurance firm is expanding its operation to the East Coast. FCIS Insurance (Farm & City Insurance Services), headquartered in Forest City, recently announced the purchase of The Tobin Agency located in Collingswood, New Jersey. The acquisition will close on January 2, 2019, for an undisclosed amount.For Courtney Wooge, President of FCIS, this is an exciting time.

The Tobin Agency, also a second-generation independent insurance agency has been a provider of recreational vehicle insurance since 1975. The Tobin Agency and FCIS have had a business association in a related area since 2014. Jay Tobin will join the board of directors of FCIS, and will continue to over-see the New Jersey operation through the transition and into the future.

For the consumer both on the east coast and here in Iowa, there will be some changes in service.

While this expands the horizons for FCIS Insurance, it is certainly not the end when it comes to growth. Wooge says he will continue to look for new opportunities.