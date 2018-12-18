Three Vehicle Crash Kills One Near Garner

The Garner Police Department, Garner Fire Department, and the Iowa State Patrol were dispatched to the scene of a three vehicle crash west of Garner on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, a vehicle was leaving a parking lot and turning left when it was hit head on by an east bound passenger vehicle. That car then struck the rear of a west bound semi-truck. The accident occurred near Highways 69 and 18 around 1:20pm. The driver in the eastbound car was killed while the driver pulling out of the parking lot was transported to the hospital. No condition has been released and names are being withheld.

Highway 18 remained closed for a time for further investigation. It has been reopened by the Iowa State Patrol.