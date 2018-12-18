The Winnebago Board to Review Courthouse Repairs Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on the courthouse tuck pointing and stone replacement project. The board directed that the project halt for a time while the county found the money within the budget to pay for the repairs. Three of the four sides were completed at a much higher price tag than expected. Since that time, the board has discussed how to pay for the entire project before moving forward.

The board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the condition of secondary roads. He will outline any potential problems and future projects then present an equipment purchase for his department.

Other items to be discussed include permission to use the courthouse grounds for the Forest City Education Foundations New Years Eve Bash at Waldorf University. The fireworks display is a part of the event that will be staged on the grounds. The board will also look at a Road and Collection Agreement with the Crystal Lake Wind Project.

The board will conclude with a 10am discussion and possible action on new laws regarding city and school elections along with the billing to schools and cities under the new law.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Office in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.