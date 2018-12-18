Ruby K. (Mikesh) Dwyer, 98, of Marion and formerly of Belmond passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.

Funeral services for Ruby Dwyer will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

