North Iowa Businesses Invited to Apply to the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

Grow your business right here in Iowa with the help of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program, launching now for the first time in Iowa. North Iowa businesses are invited to apply by January 10, 2019. Applicants selected for the program will receive a world-class business education and connections to a professional support network at no cost. The 10,000 Small Businesses program is ideal for established small businesses looking to figure out the next step.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses business management and education program is bringing an innovative program delivery model to Iowa, combining online and in-person learning in Central Iowa this coming January. 10,000 Small Businesses is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing them with greater access to education, financial capital, and business support services.

In professional workshops, and through online learning, business owners learn about access to financial capital and build a powerful network of professional support. The curriculum focuses on practical business skills, including negotiations, employee management and marketing.

Through 10,000 Small Businesses, program tuition is offered at no cost to the business owner and accepted applicants receive:

• Hands-on education for business growth

• Access to highly-trained professionals who understand what it takes to grow a small business

• An expanded peer network of small business owners from across the country

Eligible businesses have been in business for at least two years, have at least $100,000 in revenues, and, employ at least two employees (including the business owner). Qualified prospects can apply and gather additional information at http://www.10KSBapply.com/Iowa. Applications are due on January 10, 2019. Classes begin April 2019.

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is the expert in rural business innovation and success. In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, together we provide tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. We counsel both new and existing local businesses, from Main Street to industry leaders. We’re growing Iowa’s entrepreneurial culture through grade school initiatives, college and community programs, and business training and development. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.