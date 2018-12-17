Lorna G. Petersburg, age 65 of rural Joice, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 surrounded by her family at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Fertile Lutheran Church, 602 West Washington St., Fertile, Iowa 50434, with Pastor Dave Halvorsen officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fertile Lutheran Church or KJCY Radio.

