Iola (Rippentrop) Gray, 91, of Kanawha, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Iola Gray will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will be in Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation for Iola will be Monday, December 17, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

