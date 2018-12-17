Clarice Carlson, 89, of Britt passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City

Funeral services for Clarice Carlson will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Sunday., December 16, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

