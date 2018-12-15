Woman Charged on Several Thefts

Using video surveillance, Casey’s General Stores management and Britt Police in Hancock County were able to charge BreAnne Hedegard on multiple thefts from the store. Hedegard is alleged to have taken money from the cash register on multiple occasions and printing a lottery ticket in error, then scanning it and taking the prize money. All of the actions were recorded on store cameras according to police.

Hedegard is facing fourth degree theft and felony lottery fraud and forgery charges. No court date has been set.