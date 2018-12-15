Tractor Theft Results in $50,000 in Damages

Two individuals are charged in the theft and resulting damages to a John Deere tractor in Buffalo Center this week. The tractor belonging to Darrin Kruger was stolen from his hog facility on the south end of Buffalo Center. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office stated that the two drove the tractor through a ditch and into a field. According to officials, the 8330 tractor lost a wheel and damaged the front end when it drove through the ditch near 420th and 20th Avenue. The tractor came to a rest in the field next to the hog confinement. Damages are estimated at $50,000 and is believed to be a total loss.

The two individuals are charges with 1st degree criminal mischief, Operating without Owner Consent, and 3rd degree burglary.