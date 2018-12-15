NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Hawkeye Wildlife Area Refuge Opens Dec. 18

The wildlife refuge at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area in Johnson County will be open for public use, including hunting and trapping, on Dec. 18.

The main purpose of the refuge is to provide a safe resting and feeding area for waterfowl. The Hawkeye Wildlife Area is in the south duck and goose zone. Iowa’s south zone duck season closes Dec. 11.

Iowa’s goose season in the south zone closed Dec. 11 and will reopen on Dec. 22. While the goose season will be open until Jan. 19, 2019, geese use of the refuge is minimal this time of year, preferring the open water in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City metro areas. All regulations, shooting hours, bag limits, and license and tag requirements apply during the respective seasons