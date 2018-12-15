Hancock County and Cities Continue to Debate 911 Fees

It began earlier this year with a town hall discussion on whether 911 dispatch services in Hancock County should be moved to the new Public Safety Center in Winnebago County in order to save costs. The meeting in Garner saw many Hancock County Emergency Service personnel, city officials, and residents voice their opinions against the move. This was followed by the Hancock County Board of Supervisors coming out with a need to change the fee structure for dispatch and emergency services for all cities in the county.

As of this past week, discussion continues regarding what the cities in Hancock County should pay. Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing presented the Hancock County Board of Supervisors with a 28E Agreement in which the cities of Corwith, Crystal Lake, Goodell, and Woden would be responsible for 15% of the annual dispatch fees and the larger cities of Britt, Garner, Kanawha, and Wesley would be held responsible for 25%. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach addressed how the board has decided to proceed.

Tlach will meet with the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington and County Attorney Blake Norman to put together what the county feels is a more equitable solution. Tlach breaks down why the board feels the cities proposed 28E Agreement is not fair for Hancock County residents, particularly the rural residents.